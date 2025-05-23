How Brock Purdy Views his Relationship With Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers finalizing an extension with Brock Purdy wasn't surprising.
They have been adamant about how much they love him both as a player and as a person. It was never a matter of if, but when an extension would be agreed upon.
However, an extension would've never materialized if Kyle Shanahan hadn't bought in on Purdy. On Thursday, Purdy shed some light on his relationship with Shanahan to Bay Area Radio Station 95.7 The Game.
"We have open conversations about where I need to get better, what I've done well, what I need to continue to build on, who I need to elevate in the locker room," Purdy said. "We have all the talks about, how do I handle things relationally with teammates? He's got a great perspective on a lot of things.
"Hearing him tell me that, you know, he's got my back and he's in it with me for the long haul, and we want to do it together. We want to win together. And so to me, that means a lot. And I know he's got my back and I got his."
This is the most sold that Shanahan has ever been on a quarterback with the 49ers. How funny that it occurred when it was a quarterback he was never looking for.
The 49ers took Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was a fringe undrafted free agent. Shanahan isn't locked into the draft by then.
That is why former quarterbacks coach Brian Griese gets touted for the 49ers selecting Purdy. He was the one pounding the table for him.
If that didn't happen, the 49ers find themselves in quarterback purgatory. Now, Shanahan finds a quarterback whom he believes in and is willing to tie himself to for the foreseeable future.
The way Purdy spoke about their relationship indicates that the two can grow positively and have a ton of flexibility with each other.