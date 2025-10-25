How 49ers' Christian McCaffrey can cement case for Comeback Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is a strong favorite for the Comeback Player of the Year award.
It’s not hard to see why. He played just four games last season after long-term injuries that made bouncing back a real challenge.
Bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL are nasty injuries, particularly for a running back whose job revolves around speed and agility. His zero touchdowns in 2024 were a career first.
Before the injuries, he was a true powerhouse in the league. He deservedly won the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 1,459 rushing yards and 564 receiving yards. His 21 total touchdowns played a pivotal role in going to the Super Bowl.
In contrast to this year and likely the rest of his career, it is hard to imagine him replicating that remarkable 2023 season. He has always battled injuries, but the magic of 2023 came at the peak of his career.
Ahead of the 2025 season, no one knew how well he would perform. Would he suffer more injuries? Could he stay healthy as the season progressed? Even his biggest supporters had no idea what to expect.
Despite a depleted offense that has seen players rotated week to week, McCaffrey remains the only weapon to have played in all seven games so far. His toughness was never in question, but his reliability this season is allowing the 49ers to field arguably one of the most unpredictable offenses in the league with confidence.
This season, McCaffrey has proven reliable both in rushing and receiving. He has always been strong in both areas, but with wide receiver being a position where the 49ers have had to lean on depth, he has stepped up even more. Brendon Aiyuk is still out, Jauan Jennings is battling injuries and has regressed, and Ricky Pearsall has been sidelined since Week 4.
With six touchdowns, 516 receiving yards, and 465 rushing yards this season, he is on pace to hit 1,000+ yards in both rushing and receiving for the first time as a 49er and the second time in his career, after 2019 with the Panthers.
In Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, he propped up his best game of the season with 129 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving. It was one of his most defining games.
As the 49ers approach the halfway point of the season, all the stats indicate that McCaffrey is a deserving candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.