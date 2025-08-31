All 49ers

How the 49ers' Flawed Offseason Plan Ruined Training Camp

The 49ers couldn't have a normal training camp, and it's thanks to their flawed offseason plan.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jakob Robinson (49) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jakob Robinson (49) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

What a disaster training camp was for the San Francisco 49ers.

The majority of their practices held was with players who they signed in the last month and a half. That is due to the flurry of injuries that hit them.

You can't even list them all without feeling overwhelmed. Just imagine what Kyle Shanahan felt knowing his practices weren't going to be fully helpful to the team.

But the 49ers have no one to blame but themselves. Injuries impacting them have been a trend for years. And while that still needs tweaking with their training staff, there's another element to consider.

49ers Flawed Offseason Plan Ruined Training Camp

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch.
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watch their team work out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers' flawed offseason plan is part of, if not mostly why training camp was ruined. They wanted to pull back their cash spending in full force.

It's understandable why they wanted to do that. 2025 is likely not a Super Bowl-contending year for them, and they needed to hit a semi-reset with their roster.

Plus, significant extensions were looming for Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle. Don't forget the cash that had been paid out to Brandon Aiyuk and dead money for Deebo Samuel.

You can't fault the 49ers too much for reeling it in. However, it was the degree to which they did it. They went on a full frugal approach, which led them to release Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, Kyle Juszczyk (re-signed), and trade Jordan Mason.

That put a dent, along with not signing anyone, in the 49ers' depth. As a result, the 49ers had to sign players from the scrap heap when the injury flurry began, like defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, safety Jaylen Mahoney, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and countless others.

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen work on pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen work on pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

They didn't have to let go of Collins. He was one of their most reliable players last year and was efficient, too. Imagine having him as the veteran for C.J. West and Alfred Collins.

It would've been beneficial for those rookies with his tutelage, the same way Mykel Williams is getting it from Nick Bosa. Most importantly, Collins would've been available for practice.

The 49ers would've had a quality player who is actually going to be relied upon for their season. Instead, they had to waste reps on players who they weren't retaining, and limited their quality looks for their offense in practice.

But hey, at least the 49ers saved some money. Just wait until the first four weeks of the season, and if the 49ers are struggling, Shanahan will probably cite the inability to have a quality training camp.

That excuse will not be tolerated. The 49ers made their choice by letting go of reliable and effective players, and by not adding a couple of them in free agency, too.

Depth has been a killer of the 49ers for the last three years, and it looks like it's going to hurt them again in 2025. They only have themselves to blame.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News