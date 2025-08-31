How the 49ers' Flawed Offseason Plan Ruined Training Camp
What a disaster training camp was for the San Francisco 49ers.
The majority of their practices held was with players who they signed in the last month and a half. That is due to the flurry of injuries that hit them.
You can't even list them all without feeling overwhelmed. Just imagine what Kyle Shanahan felt knowing his practices weren't going to be fully helpful to the team.
But the 49ers have no one to blame but themselves. Injuries impacting them have been a trend for years. And while that still needs tweaking with their training staff, there's another element to consider.
49ers Flawed Offseason Plan Ruined Training Camp
The 49ers' flawed offseason plan is part of, if not mostly why training camp was ruined. They wanted to pull back their cash spending in full force.
It's understandable why they wanted to do that. 2025 is likely not a Super Bowl-contending year for them, and they needed to hit a semi-reset with their roster.
Plus, significant extensions were looming for Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle. Don't forget the cash that had been paid out to Brandon Aiyuk and dead money for Deebo Samuel.
You can't fault the 49ers too much for reeling it in. However, it was the degree to which they did it. They went on a full frugal approach, which led them to release Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, Kyle Juszczyk (re-signed), and trade Jordan Mason.
That put a dent, along with not signing anyone, in the 49ers' depth. As a result, the 49ers had to sign players from the scrap heap when the injury flurry began, like defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, safety Jaylen Mahoney, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and countless others.
They didn't have to let go of Collins. He was one of their most reliable players last year and was efficient, too. Imagine having him as the veteran for C.J. West and Alfred Collins.
It would've been beneficial for those rookies with his tutelage, the same way Mykel Williams is getting it from Nick Bosa. Most importantly, Collins would've been available for practice.
The 49ers would've had a quality player who is actually going to be relied upon for their season. Instead, they had to waste reps on players who they weren't retaining, and limited their quality looks for their offense in practice.
But hey, at least the 49ers saved some money. Just wait until the first four weeks of the season, and if the 49ers are struggling, Shanahan will probably cite the inability to have a quality training camp.
That excuse will not be tolerated. The 49ers made their choice by letting go of reliable and effective players, and by not adding a couple of them in free agency, too.
Depth has been a killer of the 49ers for the last three years, and it looks like it's going to hurt them again in 2025. They only have themselves to blame.