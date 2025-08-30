All 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' season hinges on this one player

It probably isn't the player you're thinking of.

Parker Hurley

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is not only a make-or-break year for Ricky Pearsall, but whatever outcome they get from Pearsall may make-or-break the entire San Francisco 49ers season. Persall was listed as the 49ers X-factor by ESPN writer Ben Solak.

The San Francisco 49ers need Ricky Pearsall to produce in 2025

The lack of overall production by Pearsall can be pushed aside due to his entering the season as the fourth wide receiver. However, Pearsall averaged 1.31 yards per route run, which is well below average as well. So, even when he was seeing the field, he was not finding ways to produce. 

Pearsall did finish the season strong, but that is 210 of his career 400 yards that came in meaningless games when the team was out of the mix and was trying to feed him the ball. Can they see the same success when he is in a featured role against top tier, healthy cornerbacks?

Pearsall is going to have to, and while he may not make-or-break the entire season, he will determine whether they get off to a hot or slow start. Brandon Aiyuk will miss at least four games, and most likely he will miss six or more.

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49er
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings has a calf injury and has contract talks to sort out. Every day that he does not practice increases the odds that he is out week one. At the very least, he will not be in the shape that will be ready to make an impact. With Demarcus Robinson suspended, Pearsall is the only top four wide receiver that can be trusted in the first three weeks of the season. 

With guys like Russell Gage and Marquez Valdes-Scantling next to him, the top cornerbacks and the attention on the outside is going to shift to the second-year player.

If Pearsall does not show progression, the team may get off to a slow start, and that would be an issue because they play two teams expected to struggle in Seattle and New Orleans. On the flip side, if Pearsall takes a step forward, the team will survive the banged-up start. 

Then, they will get Aiyuk, Jennings, and Robinson back. Life will get easier for Pearsall, who will turn this into the best offense in the NFL. With how top-heavy the roster already is, adding one more big-time weapon could put them over the top. 

Losing to the Saints and being Super Bowl contenders are in the range of outcomes based on the production of Ricky Pearsall. That makes him a good pick for the X-factor.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News