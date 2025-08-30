The San Francisco 49ers' season hinges on this one player
This is not only a make-or-break year for Ricky Pearsall, but whatever outcome they get from Pearsall may make-or-break the entire San Francisco 49ers season. Persall was listed as the 49ers X-factor by ESPN writer Ben Solak.
The San Francisco 49ers need Ricky Pearsall to produce in 2025
The lack of overall production by Pearsall can be pushed aside due to his entering the season as the fourth wide receiver. However, Pearsall averaged 1.31 yards per route run, which is well below average as well. So, even when he was seeing the field, he was not finding ways to produce.
Pearsall did finish the season strong, but that is 210 of his career 400 yards that came in meaningless games when the team was out of the mix and was trying to feed him the ball. Can they see the same success when he is in a featured role against top tier, healthy cornerbacks?
Pearsall is going to have to, and while he may not make-or-break the entire season, he will determine whether they get off to a hot or slow start. Brandon Aiyuk will miss at least four games, and most likely he will miss six or more.
Jauan Jennings has a calf injury and has contract talks to sort out. Every day that he does not practice increases the odds that he is out week one. At the very least, he will not be in the shape that will be ready to make an impact. With Demarcus Robinson suspended, Pearsall is the only top four wide receiver that can be trusted in the first three weeks of the season.
With guys like Russell Gage and Marquez Valdes-Scantling next to him, the top cornerbacks and the attention on the outside is going to shift to the second-year player.
If Pearsall does not show progression, the team may get off to a slow start, and that would be an issue because they play two teams expected to struggle in Seattle and New Orleans. On the flip side, if Pearsall takes a step forward, the team will survive the banged-up start.
Then, they will get Aiyuk, Jennings, and Robinson back. Life will get easier for Pearsall, who will turn this into the best offense in the NFL. With how top-heavy the roster already is, adding one more big-time weapon could put them over the top.
Losing to the Saints and being Super Bowl contenders are in the range of outcomes based on the production of Ricky Pearsall. That makes him a good pick for the X-factor.