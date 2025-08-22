How the 49ers might replace kicker Jake Moody next week
The 49ers have a kicker problem
Three years ago, they spent a third-round pick on Jake Moody because he has a strong leg. Unfortunately for them, he's inaccurate by NFL standards, and he doesn't seem mentally tough.
All offseason, his job with the 49ers has been hanging by a thread. They signed kicker Greg Joseph and made those two compete for weeks until they cut Joseph and crowned Moody the winner, even though Joseph made a higher percentage of his field-goal attempts in practice than Moody did.
So, Moody won a competition he really lost. Then in the 49ers' second preseason game last week, he nearly missed a 26-yard field goal, and then he really did miss a 53-yard field-goal attempt wide left. He hooked it badly. Then he made his next two kicks, the final one from 59 yards, to win the meaningless preseason game and save his job with the 49ers. For now.
On Thursday, 49ers special teams coach Brant Boyer said those two kicks may have saved Moody's career, and he has a good point. Had Moody missed either one of those, the 49ers just might have left him in Las Vegas and flown home without him.
But just because Moody made those kicks, that doesn't mean the 49ers suddenly can feel confident about him. It's reasonable to expect him to cost the 49ers at least one game this season, probably more. He certainly has in the past.
Just yesterday in practice, he missed two of five field-goal attempts. First, he hooked a 47-yard kick wide left. Then, he pushed a 55-yard kick off the right upright.
Enough is enough. The 49ers have to find an upgrade over Moody before the season starts. And no, Greg Joseph doesn't qualify. He isn't good enough, either.
I suggest the 49ers sign left-footed Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted rookie Ben Sauls if/when they release him. The Steelers still have veteran kicker Chris Boswell under contract through 2026, so they probably won't keep Sauls, who made all four of his field-goal attempts Thursday night during the Steelers' 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers.
Sauls made kicks from 28, 38, 49 and 50 yards out, and none of them were doinks or near doinks. They split the uprights.
Moody needs a fresh start somewhere else, so he doesn't have to bear the burden of being that team's third-round pick. Put him out of his misery. Replace him with Sauls.