How the 49ers Will Use Jauan Jennings Against the Seahawks
Jauan Jennings has returned to practice with the San Francisco 49ers after being out for over a month with a calf injury.
Although I doubt Jennings was out this entire time due to the injury. He had to have been milking it as he searched for a contract extension from the 49ers.
With Week 1 less than a week out, Jennings must've realized an extension or pay raise isn't coming. Rather than continue to hurt himself, he made a convenient recovery with his calf and practiced on Monday.
As annoyed the 49ers must've been with Jennings, they have to feel relieved he's back. They will need him when they open up the season against the Seattle Seahawks.
How the 49ers will use Jauan Jennings against Seattle
A healthy dose of usage for Jennings should be in the plan for the 49ers. However, I don't believe that is going to occur unless the passing game is struggling.
Jennings hasn't practiced since the first week of training camp. If there is anything the 49ers should've learned about holdouts with players, it's that they're rusty when they return.
Furthermore, Jennings could end up reinjuring his calf or sustaining a new injury since he's lost out on his ramp-up period. Ramping up with only a few practices isn't enough.
Playing the Seahawks will be strenuous. They have a tough and aggressive defense. The 49ers may look to use Jennings more as a decoy and for blocking.
That way, they get his adrenaline going and help him go through the motions before he can start to play a significant role. The 49ers will use their passing offense through Ricky Pearsall, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle.
Jennings won't be an afterthought, but he won't be featured. Five targets are what I envision for him. There is also the possible petty element with Jennings because he unnecessarily held out.
But again, if the 49ers can't get the passing game going, they will use Jennings out of desperation. They are in a tough spot with him.
He's been out for so long, so they haven't been able to mesh with him. He's also not in optimal shape to handle his usual workload.
Keeping him limited is the best course of action. Being an impactful blocker and a decoy should suffice, especially if Pearsall translates his dominant training camp into the game.
Fantasy football managers who have Jennings on their team should leave him on the bench.