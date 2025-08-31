8 Questions the 49ers Face Entering the 2025 Regular Season
It's a little difficult to get a read on the San Francisco 49ers heading into 2025.
One thing is for certain: they face a ton of questions surrounding their team. There are countless variables everywhere that can make or break their season.
Here are eight critical questions the 49ers face entering the 2025 regular season.
Will Brock Purdy rebound?
This is the biggest question of them all for the 49ers entering the season, so of course, I have to lead off with it. Brock Purdy has to be better than what he was in 2024, especially after getting paid. Excuses for him won't be tolerated to the same degree as last year.
He's publicly acknowledged his issues from last season, so he knows how to avoid replicating another down season. Purdy should be closer to his 2023 version than 2024, but that's easy to say until he gets onto the field and the situation isn't perfect for him. How will he respond?
How will Christian McCaffrey look like?
Since the beginning of OTAs, everyone from the 49ers has assured that Christian McCaffrey is healthy and looks like himself before last season's injury flurry. However, no one should be taking their words at face value. It's what they did with McCaffrey last year, too.
With age and mileage on his body against him, McCaffrey could see a substantial regression and struggle to stay healthy. The flip side could also be true. While he didn't necessarily rest the whole season, the time off in 2024 could benefit him in 2025 and keep him upright playing at a high level.
Can Trent Williams hold up this season?
There's no way anyone can expect Trent Williams to play all 17 games. He hasn't done that since he joined the 49ers. But now that he's 37 years old, his body isn't recovering the same. A high ankle sprain in Week 11 last year didn't fully heal until February of this year.
Williams also seems to be more susceptible to injuries, or at least he's more likely to be with his age and wear and tear. If he can't hold up for the majority of the season, it's going to get really ugly for the 49ers. Plus, there's the question of any regression he may begin to show as well.
Does Ricky Pearsall take the next step?
It's time for Ricky Pearsall to start giving the 49ers their return on investment. He had a horrendous start to his NFL career, yet everything is lined up perfectly for him to take the next step in 2025. Pearsall will have all the opportunities in the world with several receivers hurt.
His rapport with Purdy has also reached a strong level, as they demonstrated in the second preseason game. Either he's going to show everyone why the 49ers drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, or he's going to be a player who still isn't ready and might not ever be.
How much will the defense struggle?
The 49ers' defense had by far its worst season since the became relevant in 2019. That is why the 49ers went to reunite with Robert Saleh. However, Saleh can only do so much with a defense that lacks significant talent after the top three players (Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir).
Most of the defense is comprised of rookies and second-year players. Saleh is proficient at simplifying things to get players to play on instinct, but it's going to be rough, especially early on. They're going to have to figure out how to become an adequate unit before reaching elite status again.
How long will it take for the rookies to hit their stride?
Part of why the 49ers will struggle defensively is because of their rookies. Growing pains will play a factor, and might even cost the 49ers a game or two. Not to mention that several rookies, like Mykel Williams, have missed a lot of time in training camp and will need the regular season to ramp up.
They lost that opportunity with their absence from the preseason. So, what would've taken them maybe four games to hit their stride might take eight. The sooner these rookies hit their stride, the sooner the defense will be strong, but it's also possible some rookies don't hit it this year either.
Will the offensive line perform adequately?
The 49ers' offensive line was a punching bag for criticism this offseason. By no means is it a great or that solid of a group, but it isn't atrocious either. Still, the issue with this unit that is undeniable is its depth. Every offense has its depth issues on the offensive line, but the 49ers' are stark.
If Williams misses time (a likely scenario), the 49ers have Spencer Burford to fill in. That won't go well at all. The same can be said of any other player on the offensive line. Ultimately, to keep the offense afloat in 2025, no matter who is out there, the 49ers just need adequacy from them.
Does Brandon Aiyuk return to his high level form?
One of the reasons the 49ers are in a desperate spot at wide receiver is because of Brandon Aiyuk. He's still working his way back from tearing an ACL and MCL. It's unclear when he will make his debut this season, but he's been roughly estimated to return by midseason.
Whenever he does return, it's going to be pivotal to see if he can return to being a high-level player again. And if he can, how long does it take him? It's possible the 49ers don't get that until 2026, so there's a lot to uncover with Aiyuk when he's back.