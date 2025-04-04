Two Reasons why the 49ers Needed to Sign TE Luke Farrell
Finding an adequate No. 2 tight end alongside George Kittle has been a goal of the 49ers for the last two years.
The 49ers believe they have accomplished that goal after they signed former Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year deal for $20.2 million with $11 million guaranteed.
I have gone back and forth on his addition. Initially, it was a fine signing because the 49ers have needed a No. 2 tight end. Then, I soured on it and called it the 49ers' worst free agent signing.
The guaranteed money he received could've been swung over easily to Dre Greenlaw. Plus, the 49ers brought Kyle Juszczyk back after they cut him.
Juszczyk has been acting as the No. 2 tight end the last two years, so with Farrell signed, the 49ers didn't need him anymore. When he re-signed, it made Farrell an odd move.
However, at the NFL owners meetings, Kyle Shanahan emphasized the importance of signing Farrell, creating two reasons why the 49ers needed him.
First reason
"We really needed a No. 2 blocking tight end," said Shanahan. "Losing Charlie (Woerner), we haven't been able to replace him yet. I thought Eric (Saubert) came in and did some good things for us last year, but for Luke to be available where we got him price wise and everything, we thought we got one of the better blockers in this league and someone who can bring some stuff in the pass game also."
No duh, right? That was the most obvious reason the 49ers signed Farrell, but notice Shanahan mentions Charlie Woerner. He's been an underrated departure that has stung the 49ers.
With Farrell, the 49ers get that strong blocker back. And despite not having impressive receiving stats, Farrell is capable, something Woerner never was.
Second reason
Shanahan was asked why it's so important to have a No. 2 tight end and his answer makes you feel great about the Farrell signing.
"I think it's one of the critical things in running the ball to balance out the two sides of the formation," Shanahan said. "When you have a threat to go to defensive end on both sides of the ball, is a big deal. Kittle's really good in pass protection, but you don't always wanna use a guy in pass protection who's really good in routes and everything. Having another tight end with the length to block defensive ends is important so you can double team the inside guys with the o-line and get someone like Kittle out on routes."
Farrell will allow the 49ers to use Kittle as a receiver more. Too many times, the 49ers use Kittle primarily as a blocker or for emergency outlets close to the line of scrimmage.
No longer will that be the case. If Farrell's addition means more volume for Kittle, then he will end up being one of their best offseason moves.