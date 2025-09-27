How Brock Purdy can Have a Monstrous Day Against the Jaguars
After being out for two games due to injury, Brock Purdy is back to start for the San Francisco 49ers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Usually, when a player is out for at least a couple of games, there’s going to be a concern for rust. However, there is a pathway for Purdy to take for him to have a monstrous day against the Jaguars.
Brock Purdy can have a spectacular game if he does this
How Purdy can have a monstrous day against the Jaguars is by getting the ball out of his hands fast. The main issue that Purdy had in Week 1 was that he held onto the ball too long.
It’s why he had to scramble and run around a handful of times in that game. That was also one of his main issues in 2024. Purdy has to cut that down if he wants to excel in any game.
But it’s especially going to need to be a point of emphasis against the Jaguars. Purdy is going up against a high-level defensive front led by Arik Armstead, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker.
The Jaguars’ pass rush has the best time to pressure in the league at 2.43 seconds. As a result, they’re only allowing the opposing quarterback an average of 2.57 seconds to throw, the second-best in the NFL.
And since Purdy tends to hold onto the ball for a long time, he’s going to play right into their hands if he does that in this game.
If Purdy can keep it in his head that he has to let go of the ball within his first two reasons, then he’s going to have a monster game against the Jaguars.
Jacksonville doesn’t have a high-level player in its secondary who can stifle the 49ers’ receivers. They do have several players on their defensive line who can wreak havoc on their passing game.
The best way to defeat that is by getting the ball out of his hand quickly. Purdy will have ample options to throw to
Not only does he have a raging hot Ricky Pearsall and Christian McCaffrey, but he also has Demarcus Robinson to throw to. His vertical threat should free up routes across the middle.
And there’s also Kendrick Bourne for the underneath short area. If Purdy can get into a rhythm and not hold onto the ball for long, he’s going to make it a long day for Jacksonville’s defense.
It’ll lead to him having a very efficient stat line somewhere along the lines of completing around 70 percent of his throws and a couple of touchdown passes with zero turnovers.
Even if Purdy doesn’t pop off on the stat sheet, he needs to get the ball off a chance quickly so that he doesn’t take a lot of hits. He will also limit how often he will have to scramble.
Doing so often could cause aggravation to his turf toe injury. The last thing the 49ers need is for Purdy to come out of this game reinjured.
The 49ers have a divisional showdown after this game on a quick turnaround on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.
They need Purdy to take as few hits as possible, and for him to do that in rhythm and get the ball out of his hands out early and often.
Executing this for the vast majority of the game should set them up to have a monstrous day that he can build off of against the Rams next week.