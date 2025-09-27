All 49ers

How Brock Purdy can Have a Monstrous Day Against the Jaguars

Brock Purdy has a chance to light up the stat sheet against the Jaguars, but only if he does this specific task.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After being out for two games due to injury, Brock Purdy is back to start for the San Francisco 49ers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Usually, when a player is out for at least a couple of games, there’s going to be a concern for rust. However, there is a pathway for Purdy to take for him to have a monstrous day against the Jaguars.

Brock Purdy can have a spectacular game if he does this

How Purdy can have a monstrous day against the Jaguars is by getting the ball out of his hands fast. The main issue that Purdy had in Week 1 was that he held onto the ball too long. 

It’s why he had to scramble and run around a handful of times in that game. That was also one of his main issues in 2024. Purdy has to cut that down if he wants to excel in any game.

But it’s especially going to need to be a point of emphasis against the Jaguars. Purdy is going up against a high-level defensive front led by Arik Armstead, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker.

The Jaguars’ pass rush has the best time to pressure in the league at 2.43 seconds. As a result, they’re only allowing the opposing quarterback an average of 2.57 seconds to throw, the second-best in the NFL.

acksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41)
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) gets a sack against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

And since Purdy tends to hold onto the ball for a long time, he’s going to play right into their hands if he does that in this game.

If Purdy can keep it in his head that he has to let go of the ball within his first two reasons, then he’s going to have a monster game against the Jaguars. 

Jacksonville doesn’t have a high-level player in its secondary who can stifle the 49ers’ receivers. They do have several players on their defensive line who can wreak havoc on their passing game. 

The best way to defeat that is by getting the ball out of his hand quickly. Purdy will have ample options to throw to

Not only does he have a raging hot Ricky Pearsall and Christian McCaffrey, but he also has Demarcus Robinson to throw to. His vertical threat should free up routes across the middle. 

And there’s also Kendrick Bourne for the underneath short area. If Purdy can get into a rhythm and not hold onto the ball for long, he’s going to make it a long day for Jacksonville’s defense. 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13)
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touch down pass during the second half against Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It’ll lead to him having a very efficient stat line somewhere along the lines of completing around 70 percent of his throws and a couple of touchdown passes with zero turnovers.

Even if Purdy doesn’t pop off on the stat sheet, he needs to get the ball off a chance quickly so that he doesn’t take a lot of hits. He will also limit how often he will have to scramble.

Doing so often could cause aggravation to his turf toe injury. The last thing the 49ers need is for Purdy to come out of this game reinjured. 

The 49ers have a divisional showdown after this game on a quick turnaround on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams. 

They need Purdy to take as few hits as possible, and for him to do that in rhythm and get the ball out of his hands out early and often.

Executing this for the vast majority of the game should set them up to have a monstrous day that he can build off of against the Rams next week. 

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News