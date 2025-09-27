Ricky Pearsall is Going to Thrive With This 49ers Player's Return in Week 4
Ricky Pearsall has been incredibly silky smooth for the San Francisco 49ers this season.
The explosive training camp reporters said he was having has translated through three games. There's no reason to doubt he will slow down anytime soon.
He's only going to get better, and it starts in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pearsall will see an increase in production when this 49ers player returns/debuts on Sunday.
The 49ers player that will help unlock Ricky Pearsall
That player is wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
He missed the first three games of the season due to a suspension and is now set to make his return to the 49ers and debut in 2025 against the Jaguars.
Robinson's impact will be felt immediately, and Pearsall will be the one to benefit from it. Robinson is a vertical threat that can take the top off of a defense.
Safeties are going to track him and not let him dust them by. When Robinson does that, it will allow Pearsall to get open on the deep over the middle and crossing routes the 49ers love to call.
Should defenders stick with Pearsall, then guess what? Robinson is down the field to be targeted. Both players will complement each other well, providing the offense a boost.
"Love getting D-Rob back. He was great for us this summer," said Kyle Shanahan. "He's been around the building the last couple weeks, so it's been good to have him in here and excited to see him out at practice today. I know he has been working on his own while he has been away and excited to get him back involved.”
It won't matter who's at quarterback either. This is a passing attack that will be effective with Robinson. He's been showcasing it to the 49ers since he stepped foot onto the practice field.
What the quarterbacks are saying
"Just having him back out and obviously seeing, you know, what he had done at camp and it's the same thing, you know, he, he comes back out and, and is feeling fresh and looks great and great hands," Brock Purdy said. "So, excited to have him back and in the game plan.”
Should Purdy make his return in Week 4, he will love having these two as his weapons. If he has to sit out one more game, the 49ers will still be fine with Mac Jones being spoiled with Pearsall and Robinson.
"D-Rob made a lot of plays in the spring and throughout fall camp," said Jones. "He's played a lot of football. He always makes plays no matter what team he's on, so I'm excited for him to make plays on this team."
