How Dominick Puni Will Make 49ers QB Brock Purdy Better
Brock Purdy benefits from so many aspects of the 49ers offense, but pass protection definitely isn't one of them.
Trent Williams is a Hall of Fame left tackle, but the rest of the offensive line isn't good. And that means Brock Purdy can't step up in the pocket because it collapses so often. Which means he has to spin and escape out the back of the pocket, which is a dangerous maneuver in the NFL.
Enter rookie right guard Dominick Puni. Through one preseason game and 16 days of training camp, it's clear he holds his ground quite well in pass protection -- much better than Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano, last season's right guards.
So Purdy doesn't have to spin out the back of the pocket anymore. In fact, he rarely does that in practice these days. Instead, he simply steps up in the pocket and delivers his pass while starting right tackle Colton McKivitz pushes the edge rusher past the quarterback. Call it the Puni Effect.
Puni currently is the best offensive lineman on the field while Williams holds out for a new contract. The rookie is better than Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel and McKivitz. It's too bad the 49ers didn't draft an offensive lineman in Round 1 as well, considering how much of a disappointment Ricky Pearsall has been so far. Imagine if the 49ers had drafted a center instead of him. They might actually have a good offensive line.
I'm sure Purdy would love one of those.