How Mykel Williams Instantly Will Improve the 49ers Defense
The 49ers run defense has been a problem for two years.
So with the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers drafted defensive end Mykel Williams who's an outstanding run defender right now. In addition, he's only 20 and has the athletic traits to develop into a productive pass-rusher as well.
After Round 1, general manager John Lynch was asked specifically about Williams' ability to set edges.
"I was just talking to [defensive line coach] Kris Kocurek," Lynch said, "and he said this when we went through our draft meetings, ‘I think he’s the best edge setter in college football. I think he’s the best edge setter in this draft class.’ So, if that’s the premise of one of the things that’s a hallmark of what we want in an edge guy, he does it extremely well. And I think that was impressive.
"Again, I mentioned the ability, he plays outside, he can come inside in the sub-rush packages and rush over guards. And then I think him being 20 years old, but having a maturity and a way about him when he came through here, we felt that. We felt his presence. They talk about it at Georgia and his leadership and all those things and you could feel it. He’s just very comfortable in his own skin and that was impressive when you put it along together with the film.”
So Williams is a ready-made product as a run defender. But what kind of upside does he have as a pass rusher?
"I think he’s got a lot of upside," Lynch said. "His skillset is a guy that can rush with power, he is a good enough athlete where he’s got some wiggle. He’s extremely proficient, I think, when they run games. For that big of an athlete, I think he’s a really good stop-start. Sometimes those guys can get going, but it’s hard when a quarterback steps up, they can’t change direction. I think he can do that really well. He’s got a lot of attributes. He’s obviously got to come put them all together. But we’re excited to work with him.”
When Lynch finished speaking, Kyle Shanahan added this:
"It’s awesome when you’ve got a guy that the more you watch him, the better he gets. And when you see how he uses his length and his arms and stuff, that stuff doesn’t jump off the tape with everyone. Like when you first turn on Nick Bosa when he was at Ohio State, you don’t appreciate him the first time you watch him. But the more you watch him, you realize how much of a ninja he is with his hands and hand placement, all that stuff.
"And that’s how Mykel grows on you too. The more you watch him, like man, this guy is, I knew he was good, but he is a lot better than I thought. And then, love him over guards, but he also could do it outside just as well. So, to have that versatility in two areas that can help us a lot and to be as physical in the run game and to be the type of guy he is, that’s why it’s been a spot guy we were hoping for a while.”
To summarize, Williams is a polished run defender and a powerful pass rusher who has long arms and the ability to run stunts and games.
Sounds like a good player.