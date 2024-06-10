How Releasing Arik Armstead Has Impacted the 49ers Locker Room
Something has changed with the 49ers culture.
For years, the best players all sacrificed money because they believed the organization would take care of them and that they would win a Super Bowl. But now they've lost two Super Bowls, and the organization just released Arik Armstead, who was the 49ers' longest-tenured player and a perennial Walter Payton Man of the Year Candidate.
Armstead's body clearly is breaking down and releasing him was the right move for the 49ers, but he was extremely respected in the locker room. He was a captain and a leader and a mentor to lots of young players. And the 49ers tried to slash his salary from $18 million to $6 million before they eventually released him.
If the 49ers would do that to a captain who has been with the organization for nine years, they would do that to anyone. And so suddenly, all the star players are fighting to get every penny that they're worth.
Christian McCaffrey had no guaranteed money left on his deal and he's a 27-year-old running back. If he gets injured this year and misses lots of games, the 49ers might want to cut him. So he held out of OTAs and fought for a new contract, which the 49ers gave him.
Trent Williams has no guaranteed money left on his deal and he misses a few games every season. If he misses more than a few games this year, the 49ers could cut him because he's getting old. So now he reportedly wants a new deal, too.
Just a few years ago, the 49ers stars all vacationed together in Cabo with head coach Kyle Shanahan. Those days are long gone. Now everyone is out to get theirs.