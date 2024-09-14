How the 49ers Offense Changes when Christian McCaffrey is Out
Christian McCaffrey is a great player, but the 49ers can run the ball effectively without him.
That's because they have Bobby Turner, arguably the greatest running backs coach of all time. He has been transforming no-name running backs into Pro Bowlers consistently since the mid-1990s, and his latest creation is former undrafted rookie Jordan Mason, who rushed for 147 yards and 1 touchdown in his first career start last week. Thank you, Bobby.
But McCaffrey's absence still has a huge impact on the offense as a whole. And that's because teams are terrified of him as a receiver. Most teams don't have a linebacker who can cover him man to man, so they have to doule cover him or play zone.
And the 49ers use McCaffrey in so many ways, teams spend all week preparing to stop him. The 49ers drown opponents in McCaffrey preparation. They need a plan for every route he runs. Which means they can't spend nearly as much time preparing for the 49ers' other weapons -- Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
So when teams don't have to prepare for McCaffrey, suddenly they can spend all week preparing for players who typically are complementary players. I'm talking Aiyuk, who had just 28 receiving yards in the 49ers' season opener.
Now Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle will have to work harder to get open. Brock Purdy's job will become more difficult. And Kyle Shanahan will have to use all of his creativity to make up for McCaffrey's absence.
Who will step up?