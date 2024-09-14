All 49ers

The 49ers Should Sign a Running Back if Christian McCaffrey Goes to IR

Now would be a good time to sign a free agent running back who fits the system just in case Jordan Mason goes down, as running backs often do.

Grant Cohn

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Suddenly the 49ers have just one healthy running back they trust.

Christian McCaffrey has Achilles tendonitis and could go to the Injured Reserve List soon. And Elijah Mitchell already is out for the season with a knee injury. Which means the 49ers have Jordan Mason, who rushed 28 times last week, and that's it.

They also have Deebo Samuel, but he's a wide receiver. He hasn't been an effective running back since 2021, which was Mike McDaniel's final season on the 49ers. Now he's the Miami Dolphins head coach.

Which means the 49ers need another running back they trust. Someone who can share the load with Jordan Mason if McCaffrey misses an extended period of time. Because Mason's backups currently are Patrick Taylor Jr. and rookie Isaac Guerendo, and neither one seems good enough to play right now. So if Mason were to get injured in the first quarter this Sunday against the Vikings, the 49ers run game would collapse and they might lose to a team they should beat.

Now would be a good time to sign a free agent running back who fits the system just in case Mason goes down, as running backs often do. Fortunately for the 49ers, such a running back is available -- I'm talking Matt Breida.

Breida played for the 49ers from 2017 to 2019 and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. This offseason, he signed with the 49ers during training camp and played with thiem during the preseason but did not make the 53-man roster. But at least he knows the offense.

The 49ers should sign him a.s.a.p.

