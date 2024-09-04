How the 49ers Offense Matches Up with the New York Jets Defense
On paper, the Jets defense has the ability to do to the 49ers offense what the Chiefs did to it in the Super Bowl just a few months ago.
The 49ers have one of the best offenses in the NFL -- they have an All Pro at every skill position plus a future Hall of Fame left tackle. And yet, in the Super Bowl they scored just 19 points in four quarters against the Chiefs.
The Chiefs were able to give the 49ers offense fits by putting eight defenders in the box to limit Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Kansas City played lots of press man-to-man coverage to take away the quick, short throws and force Brock Purdy to hold the ball a second or two longer. Finally, the Chiefs blitzed and brought disguised pressure which forced 49ers center Jake Brendel to reset the pass protection schemes on the fly, and he failed.
Theoretically, the Jets can do those things to the 49ers, too. They have an excellent run defense. They have arguably the best cornerback in the NFL -- Sauce Gardner. He can make Brandon Aiyuk seem pedestrian.
And they have head coach Robert Saleh, who used to be the 49ers defensive coordinator. He knows the weaknesses of the 49ers' protection schemes as well as anyone. Look for him to bring pressure and use a similar game plan to the one that was so successful for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
And considering how many key starters didn't practice this offseason for the 49ers, it's hard to expect their offense to light it up in the first game of the season.