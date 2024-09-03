All 49ers

Jets Might be Without Star Player When 49ers Host Them

There is a likely chance that the 49ers won't have to prepare for this star player when they host the Jets in Week 1.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after a defensive stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after a defensive stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / bill streicher-usa today sports
In this story:

Full strength at last.

That is what the San Francisco 49ers will be at heading into Week 1 against the New York Jets. Star left tackle Trent Williams and the 49ers have reportedly agreed to a contract extension. Williams is expected to rejoin the 49ers at practice soon. So first, it was Brandon Aiyuk and now Williams follows shortly after.

It's tremendous for the 49ers to be at full strength. You can't say the same thing about the Jets. They might be without one of their star players when the 49ers host them in Week 1. That start player is pass rusher Haason Reddick. He was been missing in action ever since the Jets acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reddick, like Aiyuk and Williams, is seeking a new contract from his team. Until then, it doesn't appear he will join the Jets for the first time any time soon. At least, that is according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. He appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday where he gave a bleak outlook on Reddick's status against the 49ers.

"Right now it would be a surprise if this deal gets done in time for him to play on Monday night," Schefter said. "I haven't gotten any sense that they've made much progress. I haven't gotten any sense that this is getting done any time soon. The sense I've gotten is this looks like it's gonna drag on.

Schefter would allude later on in the interview about the rarity of a player missing games. Meaning, there is still a gleam of light for Reddick to report to the Jets and be available against the 49ers. Should Reddick miss the game, then it will make the pass blocking for the 49ers easier.

Reddick is a destructive edge rusher. The 49ers know it all too well with their matchups the last two years against the Eagles. Reddick is the player who injured Brock Purdy in the 2023 NFC championship game. He's a ferocious rusher, so for him to be out is something the 49ers will gladly take.

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News