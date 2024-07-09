All 49ers

How the 49ers Will Improve their Pass Rush in 2024

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 49ers actually can stop the run this season as opposed to last season when teams gashed them on the ground. But if the 49ers defense can get to third down, they should be able to get off the field.

Grant Cohn

Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) after making a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) after making a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers had one of the most underperforming pass rushes in the NFL last season.

Despite having Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave and Chase Young, the 49ers defense ranked just 20th out of 32 teams in sack percentage. And that's because their pass rush was vanilla and predictable. They rarely blitzed or stunted the defensive linemen. Instead, they rushed the same four defensive linemen into the same four pass-rush lanes almost every snap. And opponents took advantage.

That's a big reason the 49ers fired Steve Wilks and hired Brandon Staley to help new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. Sorensen is a former player whom the current players like and respect. Staley is a scheme specialist who can help evolve the 49ers stodgy defensive system.

Expect to see linebackers, safeties and nickelbacks frequently rush the opposing quarterback this season. That means Talanoa Hufanga, Fred Warner, De'Vondre Campbell, Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green all should get opportunities to blitz.

That doesn't mean that the 49ers will become a team that sends five or six rushers every snap. It means that while some unconventional rushers will blitz, some defensive linemen will drop into coverage. I'm talking Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collin and Jordan Elliott. The 49ers pass rush will be much more exotic this season and will keep opposing offenses on their toes.

Grant Cohn

