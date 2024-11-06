All 49ers

How the 49ers Will Use Christian McCaffrey if He Plays vs. Tampa Bay

Considering they can't know for certain if he'll be available, they probably won't design the game plan to feature him heavily.

Grant Cohn

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Technically, we still don't know if Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All we know is that he practiced on Monday. Assuming he makes it through the full week of practice with no setbacks or soreness in his Achilles' tendons -- something he couldn't do before Week 1 or in training camp -- the 49ers probably will activate him off Injured Reserve on Saturday in time for Sunday's game.

But if McCaffrey does indeed play against the Buccaneers, how will the 49ers use him?

Considering they can't know for certain if he'll be available, they probably won't design the game plan to feature him heavily. The game plan is finished right now and the 49ers will spend the rest of the week practicing it. If they have to scrap a day or two before the game because McCaffrey can't go, they're in trouble.

That's why I expect the 49ers to be cautious with McCaffrey if plays. They'll let him get his feet wet. They'll let him run routes. They'll even throw him a couple passes. But they shouldn't hand him the ball lots of times. Not in his first game back. Not when both Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo are healthy.

McCaffrey's mere presence on the field changes what defenses call. He forces defensive coordinators to load the box with eight defenders which creates one-on-one matchups for the wide receivers. He also makes defensive coordinators call lots of zone coverage which makes life easier for all the 49ers receivers.

Which means McCaffrey can be a decoy and still have a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

No reason to overuse him.

