Insider Says 49ers Have Offered Brock Purdy $45 Million Per Year

The Brock Purdy negotiations have begun.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
General manager John Lynch said at the Combine last week that the negotiations with Purdy were "in the infancy stages." Now, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that the 49ers have made Purdy an offer.

"49ers playing hardball with Purdy is very on brand," La Canfora writes. "Starting your offers at $45M a year is something."

First, respect to La Canfora for getting this scoop before everyone else. That being said, I disagree with his opinion about the offer.

The 49ers aren't lowballing Purdy. He might be worth more than $45 million per season on the open market, but he's under contract for $5 million this year. Then, the 49ers could franchise tag him for $41 million in 2026 and then again for $51 million in 2027.

That would be three years, $97 million, or roughly $32 million per season.

So offering him $45 million per season actually is generous. Paying him any more than that would be foolish and almost certainly would prevent the 49ers from winning a Super Bowl.

If Purdy holds out for a better offer, they always can trade him for a first-round pick and sign Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers to a cheaper deal than the one Purdy wants. Or they can draft a quarterback.

The 49ers have options. They should not increase their offer to Purdy. They should tell him to take it or leave it. And he if leaves it, they should trade him immediately.

