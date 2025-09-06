Insiders expect Christian McCaffrey to play in 49ers' season opener
It's starting to seem like the 49ers expect Christian McCaffrey to play this Sunday in their season opener against the Seahawks.
On Saturday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that "signs are pointing" to McCaffrey playing. Rapoport didn't cite a source, which means he didn't talk to anybody. He's assessing the situation from afar like everyone else. And he points to McCaffrey's optimistic attitude in the locker room and his ability to run around on the practice field on Friday.
The most telling sign that the 49ers expect McCaffrey to play is that they did not call up running back Sincere McCormick from the practice squad today. Instead, they called up wide receiver Russell Gage and linebacker Curtis Robinson, which means they'll have just three active running backs on game days -- McCaffrey (presumably), Brian Robinson Jr. and Isaac Guerendo. Rookie Jordan James is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game due to a finger injury.
If McCaffrey misses Sunday's game, the 49ers will have just two healthy running backs, which is risky.
Still, just because the 49ers expect McCaffrey to play doesn't mean that McCaffrey expects McCaffrey to play. He shut himself down halfway through Thursday's practice, and he'll shut himself down again if he feels pain or discomfort in his calf. That seems safe to assume given his history.
And even if McCaffrey decides to play, how effective will he be? How much will he play? He couldn't make it through a full practice on Thursday. He couldn't even participate in a walkthrough on Friday. Now, he's ready to play a full game? Ready to sprint and juke and spin and break tackles and make professional football players miss him?
The 49ers would be smart to proceed with extreme caution when it comes to McCaffrey. It's the first game of a long season, and calf injuries can lead to Achilles' tears. See: Dre Greenlaw, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. Letting McCaffrey seriously injure himself in Week 1 would be organizational malpractice.
Just a couple weeks ago, the 49ers traded for Brian Robinson Jr., who has started 37 games in his three-year career. Expect him to play a significant amount of snaps even if McCaffrey suits up and starts the game. This is exactly why the 49ers traded for Robinson -- to keep McCaffrey healthy and fresh for the long haul.
Stay tuned. The only person who truly knows whether McCaffrey will play on Sunday is McCaffrey.