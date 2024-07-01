Is 49ers LT Trent Williams Still the NFL's Best Offensive Tackle?
Trent Williams is the 49ers' best player, but is he still the best left tackle in the NFL.
CBS Sports believes he is and has the advanced stats to support their ranking:
"Williams' throne as the best tackle in the game is getting challenged, yet he's still at the top heading into 2024. A First-Team All-Pro for the third consecutive year, Williams didn't allow a sack in 413 pass-blocking snaps last season. He allowed just 18 pressures and a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.4%. Going up against Micah Parsons, Josh Allen, and Myles Garrett last year -- Williams remained unscathed. He's made 11 of the past 12 Pro Bowls for a reason, while also remaining one of the game's dominant run blockers. Williams is still the best tackle at 35, but there's legitimate competition for that top spot coming."- Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports Analyst
The no. 1 contender to replace Williams as the NFL's top offensive tackle is Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. You could even make the argument that Sewell has passed Williams already.
Williams will turn 36 on July 19. Sewell is still 23. Williams misses at least two games every season. Sewell has missed just one game in his three-year career. And While Williams gave up zero sacks last season, he played just 413 pass-blocking snaps because the 49ers rarely pass the ball. As opposed to Sewell who played a whopping 643 pass-blocking snaps and gave up just one sack in 2023.
If Sewell played left tackle instead of right tackle, I'm guessing he'd be considered the best OT in football right now. Which is silly, because right tackle has become just as important as left tackle in the modern NFL.
The 49ers could have drafted Sewell in 2021 but took Trey Lance instead.