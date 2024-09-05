Is Deebo Samuel Entering his Final Season with the 49ers?
All offseason, it has been reported that the 49ers eventually would have to choose whom to keep long-term: Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk.
So when the 49ers finally gave Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million extension, it seemed the organization had chosen to keep Aiyuk for the future and not Samuel. But then the 49ers renegotiated Samuel's deal a few days ago and converted his base salary to a signing bonus, a move that creates lots of cap space for this season.
So is it possible the 49ers will keep both Aiyuk and Samuel for the long haul?
Yes, it's possible. Head coach Kyle Shanahan clearly loves Samuel and has a ton of power in the organization. So if Shanahan insists on keeping Samuel, the 49ers probably will keep him.
But just because they restructured his deal doesn't mean he has security for next year. Don't forget that the 49ers restructured Arik Armstead's contract one day before the regular season started last year and then cut him after he refused to take a pay cut this offseason.
The 49ers could do something extremely similar to Samuel next offseason. If he misses time due to injury, which he does every year, the 49ers could feel he needs to take a massive pay cut to stay on the roster at age 29. And if he refuses to take one, he could finish his career somewhere else. Which means his restructured contract really doesn't matter.
If Samuel is going to finish his career with the 49ers, he'll need Shanahan to lobby in his favor.