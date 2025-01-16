All 49ers

Is Dennis Allen a Good Fit to be the 49ers' Defensive Coordinator?

Allen is an excellent defensive coordinator who simply isn't cut out to be a head coach.

Grant Cohn

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Robert Saleh almost certainly is the 49ers' first choice to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. That's obvious.

He was their defensive coordinator a few years ago and he was excellent. But he's also drawing interest from the Cowboys, the Jaguars and the Raiders for their head-coaching vacancies, which means the 49ers might not get Saleh.

If he's not available, the next best option could be former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen is an excellent defensive coordinator who simply isn't cut out to be a head coach. He has been fired as a head coach twice now and won't get a third opportunity. He will be a coordinator for the rest of his career. He simply isn't a leader of men.

But he does run a 4-3 defense, so he would theoretically fit the 49ers defensive scheme. He probably could work with their wide 9 defensive front. He also would want to call much more man-to-man coverage than the 49ers have called under Kyle Shanahan, but more man coverage would be good for their defense.

From a pure schematic perspective, Allen could be seen as a terrific fit for the 49ers.

But is his personality a good fit with head coach Kyle Shanahan? Both Shanahan and Allen are low-energy play-callers who lack the ability to infuse their players with emotion and enthusiasm. In the past, Shanahan relied on Robert Saleh, DeMeco Ryans and Steve Wilks to fill this emotional role. This season, Nick Sorensen had no energy and neither did the 49ers defense.

Allen can't fill the emotional void on this team.

