Is there Reason to Believe the 49ers will be Better Next Season?
The 49ers arguably are the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season.
They were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders. To be fair, they've had lots of injuries. But still, they've been favored to win all but two of their games this season. And yet, they're 6-8. Their quarterback, Brock Purdy, is playing like Jimmy Garoppolo. Their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, is coaching like Jim Tomsula. And their best player, Christian McCaffrey, could be past his prime.
What gives Kyle Shanahan hope that the 49ers will be better next season than they were this season?
“I'll talk about 2025 when we get to 2025," Shanahan said. "But, you have hope every year. You put together the best team possible, you go and practice and you go out there and you battle. So that's what we do every single offseason. You figure out how to get the best players possible through free agency and the Draft, you try to keep your best players as possible, you go to work and you show up for Week One.”
It doesn't sound like Shanahan intends to do anything different. His plan is to get good players, work hard and show up. That's essentially what he said.
Which means we should expect Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk to remain on the team. We should expect more contract disputes and holdouts. And we should expect another disappointing season.
The 49ers need to tear it down and start over, but they won't. They're going to run it back for the ninth year in a row.
Good luck.