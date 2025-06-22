Jalen Ramsey Wants to Play on West Coast; Will 49ers Trade for him?
The 49ers have an opportunity to add another big-time player to their team this offseason.
That's because Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey is on the trade block and wants to return to the West Coast, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jalen Ramsey will get traded," Schefter said. "It will be, I would expect, before the start of training camp. We'll see how it shakes out, where he goes. I think he would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles, Rams, Chargers -- somewhere like that."
Ramsey played in Los Angeles for the Rams from 2019 to 2022, so it makes sense that he would want to return. Unfortunately for him, the Rams have just $21.8 million in cap space, and he's due to earn more than $25 million in 2025, so he might be too expensive for them. In addition, the Chargers have $27.5 million in cap space, so they might not be in the market for Ramsey, either.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have more than $46 million in salary cap space -- second most in the NFL. They absolutely can afford Ramsey. And he probably wouldn't cost them more than a fifth-round pick, considering the Dolphins need to get rid of his contract.
The only issue is whether the 49ers want to spend $25 million this year on a 30-year-old defensive back. To be fair, Ramsey played in all 17 of the Dolphins' games last season and posted a better Pro Football Focus grade than any defensive back on the 49ers. Which means he would be an instant upgrade. An expensive one, but an upgrade nonetheless.
Will the 49ers pony up for him? Stay tuned.