All 49ers

Jalen Ramsey Wants to Play on West Coast; Will 49ers Trade for him?

Will the 49ers pony up for him? Stay tuned.

Grant Cohn

Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have an opportunity to add another big-time player to their team this offseason.

That's because Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey is on the trade block and wants to return to the West Coast, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Jalen Ramsey will get traded," Schefter said. "It will be, I would expect, before the start of training camp. We'll see how it shakes out, where he goes. I think he would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles, Rams, Chargers -- somewhere like that."

Ramsey played in Los Angeles for the Rams from 2019 to 2022, so it makes sense that he would want to return. Unfortunately for him, the Rams have just $21.8 million in cap space, and he's due to earn more than $25 million in 2025, so he might be too expensive for them. In addition, the Chargers have $27.5 million in cap space, so they might not be in the market for Ramsey, either.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have more than $46 million in salary cap space -- second most in the NFL. They absolutely can afford Ramsey. And he probably wouldn't cost them more than a fifth-round pick, considering the Dolphins need to get rid of his contract.

The only issue is whether the 49ers want to spend $25 million this year on a 30-year-old defensive back. To be fair, Ramsey played in all 17 of the Dolphins' games last season and posted a better Pro Football Focus grade than any defensive back on the 49ers. Which means he would be an instant upgrade. An expensive one, but an upgrade nonetheless.

Will the 49ers pony up for him? Stay tuned.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News