James Jones Says the 49ers Should Want Aaron Rodgers
Soon, for the first time since the 49ers passed on Aaron Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft, they'll be able to sign him if they want him.
Should they want him?
Former Packers wide receiver and current Fox Sports analyst James Jones says absolutely the 49ers should want to sign Rodgers once the Jets release him and he becomes a free agent.
"The Vikings, the Steelers, the Niners -- I think those are the teams at the top of the list that should want him," said Jones. "Aaron had almost 4,000 yards passing and 28 touchdowns, and that's coming off of an Achilles injury. I know that the wins didn't add up there at the Jets, but it wasn't like Aaron Rodgers stunk the place up. Aaron Rodgers can still play football at a high level. If I'm the Vikings, the Niners or the Steelers, I'm definitely picking up the phone."
Even though Rodgers will turn 42 in December, he could conceivably play better next season than he did this past season because he will be another year removed from his Achilles tear. And even last season when he couldn't really move, he still threw 8 more touchdown passes than Brock Purdy who finished the season with just 20. Rodgers never has thrown fewer than 25 touchdown passes in a season in which he started at least 10 games.
In addition, any team that signs Rodgers most likely will get Davante Adams as well -- they seem to be a package deal. And the 49ers certainly could use Adams to fill the void left by Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
If Brock Purdy won't settle for a penny less than $60 million per season, they should sign Rodgers and let Purdy be his backup.