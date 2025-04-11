Jauan Jennings Could be Entering his Final Season with the 49ers
Last year, the 49ers' most improved player was Jauan Jennings. Next year, he'll be a free agent. Which means this year could be his final season on the team.
If Jennings repeats his performance from 2024 and 2025, he will get a big contract in free agency and the 49ers probably won't be the team that gives it to him. That's because they presumably will be spending so much money already on Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk.
Jennings was never seen as a long-term foundational player. That's why the 49ers gave him just a two-year extension in 2024 after coming off a 19-catch season in 2023. But in the Super Bowl, something clicked for Jennings and he was the 49ers' most productive wide receiver in that game. Then, Jennings carried over that production into the 2024 regular season and was the 49ers' most consistent wide receiver all season.
Jennings is not an elite, top-10 wide receiver in the NFL. He's too slow to be in that group. In fact, he's at his best in the slot. But he's one of the best wide receivers in the NFL at blocking, making contested catches and moving the chains on third down. Which means he has tremendous value even though he's not a deep threat.
Some team that uses three-wide-receiver formations much more frequently than the 49ers do probably will sign Jennings next year. Maybe the Rams or the Bengals or the Chiefs. On the 49ers, the third receiver typically plays less than the fullback who gets paid roughly $4 million per season. So it's hard for the 49ers to justify paying their third receiver much more than that.
Enjoy watching Jennings in the red and gold while you can.