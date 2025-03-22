Should the 49ers Give Jauan Jennings a Contract Extension?
Brock Purdy and George Kittle aren't the only stars on the 49ers entering the final season of their contracts.
Jauan Jennings will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season as well. And if Purdy and Kittle want extensions, why wouldn't Jennings want one, too?
Jennings is one of the 49ers' star players according to their fullback. He was the primary slot receiver from 2010 to 2023, but in 2024 he became the starting X receiver after Brandon Aiyuk went down with a knee injury. And Jennings produced.
In 15 games last season, Jennings caught 77 passes, gained 975 yards and scored 6 touchdowns. He also was Pro Football Focus' 14th-highest-graded wide receiver. In addition, he was the 49ers' best wide receiver in their most recent Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, which suggests he could have produced Pro Bowl numbers the past few seasons if given the opportunity.
The 49ers could offer Jennings an extension now before he has another Pro-Bowl-caliber season to try to keep him on a discount. Or, they can wait another year to gain more evidence before they make a long-term investment in him.
I'm guessing the 49ers will not extend Jennings and he will price himself off the team. He's an excellent blocker and one of the best receivers in the league when it comes to making contested catches, but he's slow. He should be slot-man for a team that starts three receivers. A team like the Rams.