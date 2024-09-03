All 49ers

Trent Williams Agrees to a New Deal with the 49ers

All offseason, the 49ers have made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to keep this team together for one more year.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Good news for the 49ers.

Trent Williams reportedly has ended his hold-out and agreed to a new contract. He has reported to the team in Santa Clara and should be on the field for the home opener Monday night against the New York Jets. It remains to be seen if he will practice today.

The terms of Williams' new deal have not yet been reported. He presumably received a sizable raise as well some guaranteed money. He previously had zero guarantees left on his deal. Now he should have some security beyond this season.

It should come as no surprise that the 49ers were able to work something out with Williams. All offseason, the 49ers have made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to keep this team together for one more year. Seemingly every player who requested an extension or a new deal got one. Even right tackle Colton McKivitz got an extension.

What's strange is why the 49ers chose to wait until a week before the regular season opener to make their final offer to Williams. Just a few days ago, it was reported that Williams was unhappy with the negotiations and was threatening to sit out games. Clearly, the 49ers upped their offer at the last minute. Which is fine. But it would have been better to finalize things with Williams weeks ago so he could have participated in training camp and been 100 percent ready for the season.

Now, it's unclear just how ready he'll be.

