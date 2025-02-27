49ers Still Have "A lot of Belief" in Jake Moody
One move the 49ers should make this offseason is cutting kicker Jake Moody.
He was atrocious in the second-half of the 2024 season when he returned from an ankle sprain. The injury has been used as a reason for why he played terribly, but the reality is Moody has always looked that way.
If he had been a more steady kicker, the injury excuse would have more credence. The 49ers should move on from Moody and I'm sure most fans wouldn't mind it. However, it sounds like Moody will be back in 2025.
"We've had really honest discussions with Jake, and I know that's a hot button," General Manager John Lynch said. "We still have a lot of belief in him, and we believe that the injury had a lot to do with that. And we maybe kick ourselves for letting him come back [from the injury].
"But like I said, we have belief in Jake, that he will rise to the top. So that's something to keep tabs on, if we do decide to bring someone in. But we're very hopeful that Jake, what we had envisioned for him, is still very possible."
If you were hoping for the 49ers to find a new kicker this offseason, you are sorely disappointed. Lynch's words essentially confirm Moody will be back.
Why?
Because the 49ers care about their image. Drafting a kicker in the third round was a brutal look for them. Cutting a kicker they drafted in the third round before his contract his up is worse.
Rather than add another position to the laundry list of needs this offseason, the 49ers are going to give Moody another chance. At this point, Moody has more lives than a cat.
It should be thrilling to see him have the same awkward and timid face when he goes to attempt a kick.
