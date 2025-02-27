All 49ers

49ers Still Have "A lot of Belief" in Jake Moody

Sounds like the 49ers are set on bringing kicker Jake Moody back for 2025.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

One move the 49ers should make this offseason is cutting kicker Jake Moody.

He was atrocious in the second-half of the 2024 season when he returned from an ankle sprain. The injury has been used as a reason for why he played terribly, but the reality is Moody has always looked that way.

If he had been a more steady kicker, the injury excuse would have more credence. The 49ers should move on from Moody and I'm sure most fans wouldn't mind it. However, it sounds like Moody will be back in 2025.

"We've had really honest discussions with Jake, and I know that's a hot button," General Manager John Lynch said. "We still have a lot of belief in him, and we believe that the injury had a lot to do with that. And we maybe kick ourselves for letting him come back [from the injury].

"But like I said, we have belief in Jake, that he will rise to the top. So that's something to keep tabs on, if we do decide to bring someone in. But we're very hopeful that Jake, what we had envisioned for him, is still very possible."

If you were hoping for the 49ers to find a new kicker this offseason, you are sorely disappointed. Lynch's words essentially confirm Moody will be back.

Why?

Because the 49ers care about their image. Drafting a kicker in the third round was a brutal look for them. Cutting a kicker they drafted in the third round before his contract his up is worse.

Rather than add another position to the laundry list of needs this offseason, the 49ers are going to give Moody another chance. At this point, Moody has more lives than a cat.

It should be thrilling to see him have the same awkward and timid face when he goes to attempt a kick.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News