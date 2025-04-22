All 49ers

John Lynch Potentially Hints who 49ers Want at No. 11

John Lynch may have hinted at his pre-draft press conference who the 49ers want with the 11th pick.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's tough to discern which player the 49ers want or will take when they make their pick at No. 11 in the NFL draft.

There are multiple directions they can go in. However, at his pre-draft press conference, General Manager John Lynch potentially hints at who the 49ers want with pick No. 11.

Lynch was asked about what the 49ers look for when scouting edge rushers. That is a position the 49ers can elect to draft when they make their pick.

"You hear us talk a lot about setting edges," said Lynch. "You've got to have the ability to set a firm edge. When we're playing that wide nine technique, setting an edge there's space, so you have to be able to take that space away that is initially there. That's something we covet, and obvious you take a look at 'Can they put pressure?'"

This description closely resembles Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams. This is who Lynch may be hinting at who the 49ers want.

Williams is a tremendous run defender, so he is great at setting the edge and snuffing out the running back. The 49ers could use a player like that to immediately improve their run defense.

I'm sure defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is backing this idea. His emphasis from 2017 to 2022 was limiting explosives. The 49ers didn't do a great job of that versus the run.

Having stout run defenders who can keep everything pushed inside will help limit explosives. Saleh is likely in love with that. However, Williams has a lot to be desired as a pass rusher.

He doesn't have the numbers or the arsenal of rush moves to be efficient. Perhaps the 49ers believe they can work with him on that.

His physique is another area the 49ers will surely love. So, they get an astute run defender with an imposing frame who needs work as a pass rusher.

It makes sense why the 49ers would want. Don't be surprise if he is the pick for them at No. 11.

