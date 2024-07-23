John Lynch Says the 49ers Need "Finishers." Is Kyle Shanahan One?
The 49ers have an abundance of excellent players, but they don't have enough finishers, which is one reason why they haven't won the Super Bowl yet.
On Tuesday, John Lynch defined what finishers are and described the 49ers' search for more of them.
"That's one of the things we always talk about, adding finishers," Lynch said. "And what does finishing mean? It means finishing the day, it means finishing a meeting, finishing a game, finishing a series, finishing a season. That's important in this league because this league is a grind, and you need people that can close things out. I think as close as we’ve come, I think you just keep adding those type of people and you give yourself a chance. Kyle and I, I think were kind of raised the same way. My dad used to say, ‘In life, all you want is a chance, and you have to earn that.’ His dad used to say that as a head coach all the time. I remember hearing that in my years at Denver. We have a chance. This team has a chance. It's an awesome opportunity that we have going into camp. I'm really excited. I'm fired up. I think that's why you need finishers to close everything you do, to finish everything you do.”
Based on Lynch's terrific definition, it seems clear that Christian McCaffrey is a finisher. Brock Purdy is a finisher. Fred Warner is a finisher. Charvarius Ward is a finisher.
But is Kyle Shanahan a finisher?
He's the only head coach in NFL history who has lost two Super Bowls in which he was leading by double digits. More than once he has had leads late in Super Bowls and has been unable to close them out, or "finish" them.
You'd think a head coach who's a finisher would be able to hold a lead in a Super Bowl when his roster is as good as the 49ers' roster is. So based on Lynch's definition of the word, Shanahan absolutely isn't a finisher.
Not yet.