John Lynch Surprised by Contract 49ers Free Agent Received

Free agency was generous to most of the free agents that left the 49ers in March.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Free agency was a depressing offseason phase for the 49ers.

Countless players left that could've made up a starting lineup and one half of one. Seeing such a mass exodus was initially cause for concern, but it made sense.

The 49ers were never going to pay those players given the overpriced contracts they received from their new teams. Well over $300 million was given to free agents who departed the 49ers.

Seeing that surely had to feel complimentary and assuring that the 49ers made the right choice in letting these players go. They were going to cost too much.

The market was insane in this year's free agency period. That is why General Manager John Lynch insinuated he was surprised by the contract that offensive tackle Jaylon Moore received from the Chiefs.

"I knew we had a really good roster. I didn't know our swing tackle would go make $15 million on the free agent market," said Lynch. "I think it's kind of flattering that the league saw our roster like that, the amount of money that left. It's not fun, I can tell you that. We've always been very aggressive in free agency. It had gotten to the point that our roster was expensive and getting a little bit older. It was difficult to sit back, but I thought it was necessary."

I can see why Lynch is surprised, but also he shouldn't be. It makes sense to be surprised because Moore isn't a prove 17-game starter.

For him to get that money is taking a huge leap of faith by the Chiefs. Investing that much money in an unproven starter is concerning.

However, it isn't surprising because it is free agency. There is always going to be a team that overpays because of the free market. Other teams drive up the price and make players worth more than they are.

Lynch shouldn't be confused about that at all. It's like it's his first day in the NFL. Plus, the Chiefs had a desperate need at left tackle, so they feel Moore is worth it.

Lynch not knowing Moore could reel in a sweet deal can also be indicative that the 49ers misread the free agency market. They did it with Dre Greenlaw after all, so that could be the case.

