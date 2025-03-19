What the 49ers' Needs are With Free Agency Winding Down
Free agency is coming to a close.
The activity for it has slowed down tremendously, which is usually the case by the second week. Free agency was the first avenue for the 49ers to improve.
They had plenty of needs to address, so they had to improve at least one area. The 49ers accomplished that by signing three special teams players.
Special teams were awful for the 49ers in 2024. It was a no-brainer for them to attack free agency to improve it. That's one need they take care of.
Unfortunately, the 49ers are still left with a ton of needs with free agency winding down. They even worsened one of their needs, the defensive line.
It seems the 49ers are going to use the draft to fill this position. This is the draft to do it as defensive linemen are regarded as plentiful.
Still, the 49ers need more than just rookies. It's a pretty bizarre plan. There has to be another veteran player or two they can sign so they don't overload their rookies.
The same goes with linebacker. Dee Winters was promising last season but still has a long way to go. The 49ers need another linebacker.
They also need another safety, but they seem content with Jason Pinnock. It also appears Ji'Ayir Brown will be given a chance to redeem his horrendous 2024 season.
Aside from addressing special teams, the 49ers are still left with so many needs on their team. It resides with their defense mostly.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have his work cut out for him in 2025.