Key Factors to Watch when the 49ers Face the Cowboys
The 49ers have a chance to get back to .500 but must go through one of their oldest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. With both teams starting this season below expectations, this game is the 49ers' chance to get into a groove. What do the Niners have to do to become contenders and not pretenders?
1. Score in the Red Zone
This is the matchup for the 49ers. As we have seen this season, the 49ers' redzone has been bad. So far, they rank 26th in Expected Points Added (EPA) while in the red zone. That is bad. But the good news is the Cowboys' Defense is worse in the red zone. The Cowboys' Defense has put up the worst EPA in the red zone in the NFL. On top of that, when teams have gotten into the red zone against Dallas, they get a touchdown 70% of the time. It feels like the Niners should score at will in the red zone, but with the way they've been playing nothing is guaranteed. What is a guarantee is that it gets difficult for teams to win if you allow points in the red zone every time, that should be the Niners' goal.
2. Get Nick Bosa to the QB
Nick Bosa has been one of the best edge rushers in the league this year. Bosa has had 39 Pressures coming off the left and right tackle this season. No matter who has been lined up against him, he's getting around them and getting some pressure on the QB. Now Bosa gets the privilege to be lined up against some tackles that can't hold him back. Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele will be the starters for Dallas, and both have PFF pass block grades below 50. This should be a feast for Bosa, who has a chance to get some free sacks on his stats. Even if the Cowboys try to double Bosa, it leads to Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd getting some 1v1 matchups they can win. The Cowboys' OLine is going to need to be sharp if they want to stop the 49ers' DLine.
3. Don't get emotional, just win
I feel like Dr. Strange right now. Out of all of the possibilities, it seems like there's only one realistic way that the Cowboys win this game. If it gets emotional. If the 49ers come into this cocky and with their "F Dallas" shirts, the Cowboys have a chance. They will hit harder, talk more smack, and possibly rattle the Niners with their attitudes. The Niners can't let them get to that. They need to keep this simple, it is a football game that they want to win. I don't want to see someone get into Trent Williams's face and he throws a punch. I don't want to see the Niners shoving the Cowboys players and starting a fight. All that will do is give the Cowboys momentum. The Niners need to start the game with a good drive to put the pressure on, and once it's on the Cowboys should fall apart. They don't have the talent to hold down this 49ers team, so don't give them any hope they can win.
4. End the Game in the 4th Quarter
I am sick and tired of watching this team blow a late lead. So far this season, the 49ers have blown two 4th quarter leads. These came against the Cardinals and Rams. That cannot happen again. If this team blows another 4th quarter lead this week, it seems like it will solidify change in the entire team. Maybe Shanahan gets fired at the end of the year, maybe they decide to become sellers. Whatever happens, it won't be good. As much as this should rely on the players' in-game performance, it is going to be on Kyle Shanahan. He has consistently shown to be a bad late-game coach, so don't give yourself a chance to screw it up again. Get a big lead early and put the game far out of reach. I'm talking three scores out of reach. Not a 10-point lead, we've been shown that is not enough. I need to see a 13-point lead going into the 4th to feel confident.
Hey you! Yeah you! You should follow me on X @conors_corner