Kyle Shanahan Discusses 49ers RB Jordan Mason's Shoulder Injury
SEATTLE -- Jordan Mason sprained the AC joint shoulder Thursday during the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks. He returned to the game for one play, ran the ball out of bounds, got hit by no one and never returned. Clearly, the mere act of running was too painful.
Still, the 49ers haven't ruled out Mason for next Sunday against the Chiefs.
"We take it as good news," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It doesn't guarantee this week or anything. He does have an AC sprain, but it was positive that it wasn't worse than that. So, he’ll be day-to-day this week. Hopefully he'll be good for the game, but no guarantees.”
But why did Mason return to Thursday's game for one play before leaving again?
“I'm not sure exactly," Shanahan said. "Jordan's as tough as anybody. I'm sure if he has a chance to play, he will. But we’ve got to just see how the shoulder responds. We're only a day out."
Shanahan downplayed the severity of Mason's shoulder injury, which sounds good on the surface until you remember that Shanahan has downplayed practically every injury this season, including Christian McCaffrey's bilateral Achilles tendonitis. Shanahan first called that a calf strain.
It's worth noting that first-round pick Ricky Pearsall had a subluxed shoulder this offseason which he reaggravated multiple times. The 49ers would be wise to be patient with Mason because the last thing they need is for his shoulder injury to linger for longer than it needs to.