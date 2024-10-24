Kyle Shanahan Explains Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Stats are Down
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy is having a down season.
Last season, he was an MVP candidate. His 113 quarterback rating was the best in the NFL. His 31 touchdown passes were third most. And his 69.4 completion percentage was fourth best. He was a stud.
This season, his 91.2 quarterback rating ranks 17th, his 9 touchdown passes rank tied for 11th and his 63.9 completion ranks a mere 22nd. Mediocre across the board. And his seven interceptions are tied for fourth most. Not good.
So why are Purdy's numbers down?
"I think last year was one of the best years, statistically, ever, when you look at just the efficiency of a whole offense," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "So I think it's hard to do that every year. I think when you're missing the NFL MVP (actually the offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey), that doesn't help. Missing some receivers doesn't help him. But I think Brock's having a hell of a year, statistically also.”
Purdy might be having a hell of a year in Shananahan's eyes, but not according to the stats or the win column. Through seven games, Purdy is playing like a turnover-prone .500 quarterback. And he played most of those games with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.
So if that's what Purdy plays like when McCaffrey isn't on the field, then the 49ers shouldn't give Purdy a long-term extension because McCaffrey's prime won't last much longer if it hasn't ended already.
Let's see if Shanahan can get Purdy back on track this week against the Cowboys.