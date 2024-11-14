Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers Love Deommodore Lenoir
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year, $92 million contract extension this week. Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday about Lenoir courtesy of the 49ers.
Q: How happy are you to get the deal done with DB Deommodore Lenoir?
SHANAHAN: “Oh, pumped. Something we tried to do in the offseason, didn't get it done. They started working on it here a few weeks ago, and for them to finish it up yesterday, so pumped. Can't say enough about Dmo. He’s exactly what we want as a Niner. His style of play, how good he's become, and really just how much he loves football. He’s the same dude every day. I know we were pumped, the guys were pumped. It was huge.”
Q: What do you think about just his journey because it was kind of up and down at the beginning and then where he's come to now?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, just, that first year he got thrown in early and had a tough mistake on one of the last plays of the game versus Green Bay, giving up a big last play that they could kick a field goal. I remember after that, I was talking to him about it this morning, lost his confidence a little bit after that. Just was down making a big mistake and really never got it back that year. But it was that OTAs, he was a different guy right away. And ever since that rookie year he has been a stud for us every year.”
Q: Is he one of the most confident players on the team now?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I believe so. I think he, I don't think there's that much difference between him this year and last year. I thought he played at such a high level last year. I don't think everyone talked about it as much. And he's taken off right where he left off last year and only gotten better. And the way he's been playing all year with his confidence, his physicality, he's been one of our best.”
Q: He had a really loud stop in the run game. What can you say about how well he's kind of taken that nickel role, specifically for run fitting?
SHANAHAN: “He's got the mindset to do all that. He’s got a mindset very similar to [Houston Texans S] Jimmie Ward’s. Just how he plays, how much he loves the physicality, how much he can cover. But he wants to play like a linebacker and really be a part of all that stuff. And he stuck out our first day of rookie camps when he got me fined, like a lot. Because he jammed people too hard and then put it on the internet. That was the first time I ever got mad at him, but I was really excited about it. Despite what it took away, my kids' college tuition. But it showed we had the right type of dude and he's always been like that. The fact that he can play nickel inside and play the way he does and play and cover guys outside, are the types of guys you want in the secondary and a special type of corner.”
Q: Nick Bosa said he's matured this year. He hasn't had to pull him back out of brawls this year or like starting stuff up. Have you seen that maturity as well?
SHANAHAN: “I think so. I think Dmo’s always been a fighter. You can go back and hear the reports from college, some things that have happened in the practice field, couple in games. But I think he's really realized that, and he's ready to fight at any time, but you don't need to fight on a football field. Can get as close as you can, but you're always playing football and whatever he does before or after he's not going to get a penalty for so he can deal with that.”
Q: Have you reminded Dmo that, maybe with that new contract, that he should kick some your way?
SHANAHAN: “I will. My kids will.”