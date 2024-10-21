Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers Struggle to Beat Man Coverage
SANTA CLARA -- Everyone knows how to stop the 49ers passing game these days.
Just cover man to man. Simple as that.
In the past, teams were scared to play man coverage against the 49ers because of Christian McCaffrey. No linebacker can match up with him one on one. So the 49ers saw a ton of zone coverages and generally shredded them.
Now McCaffrey is out and the 49ers are seeing a ton of man coverages, and they're struggling to move the ball. I asked Kyle Shanahan about this trend after the 49ers lost to the Chiefs.
Q: Seemed to struggle to beat man-to-man coverage in this game. Are there things you can do as a play call, play designer to help get people open against those particular looks?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, that's all we try to do. Thought a couple guys did pretty good on man, thought we got a good curl pump there, Jacob Cowing at the end. I thought Brandon Aiyuk had a real good one that we just didn't go to, had one of the picks on it. Ronnie Bell did on the other pick. There were definitely times guys beat man and sometimes they didn't."
Shanahan's answer is extremely interesting. He's saying that he can scheme receivers open against man to man coverage and that his receivers were winning reps against man coverage on Sunday. Which means Shanahan is blaming Brock Purdy. He's the one who threw two interceptions against man to man coverage while Aiyuk and Bell were open according to Shanahan.
So Shanahan is pointing the finger at his quarterback while he should be pointing it at himself.
What else is new?