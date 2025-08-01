One 49ers Coach Whom Ji'Ayir Brown is Delighted to Learn From
2025 is year where the San Francisco 49ers are looking for all of their young players to step up.
The rookies and second-year players are at the forefront of it, but they aren't the only young players the 49ers are looking at. It includes third-year players, too, like safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
Last season was fairly mediocre for Brown. He opened up about the two factors that hampered him during it, so he's looking to make amends for it in 2025.
One of the few ways he is going about that is by picking the brain of one 49ers coach. This coach is having such a positive impact on Brown so far that it has Brown delighted to learn from him.
And no, it surprisingly isn't defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The 49ers coach who is tremendously impacting Brown early on is...
The helpful 49ers coach
It's assistant head coach Gus Bradley. He joined the 49ers this offseason, not long after Saleh rejoined the team, after he was let go by the Indianapolis Colts.
Saleh was ecstatic to bring Bradley to the 49ers with him since it was Bradley who helped Saleh on his initial coaching rise. But it was also because Saleh knows Bradley is an amazing coach.
Sure enough, Bradley is already having an influence on Brown.
"Guess is my guy man," Brown said with a smile on his face. "Gus is one of the better philosophers I've been around coming up in the sport. The way he sees it, the way he visualizes the game, the players that he's encountered through his career. He has a lot to teach me and I've been staying close to Gus being that he is one of the OG's in the game."
A reminder that Brown hasn't participated in a single practice until Day 1 of training camp. The fact that Brown is already attached to Bradley this early proves Saleh was spot on for bringing Bradley to the 49ers.
Likely, Brown isn't the player who feels delighted to learn from Bradley. Perhaps Bradley will play a significant role in Brown reaching his potential in 2025.
Brown will need all the tutelage he can get. He is not guaranteed to start this year after Saleh declared it's an open competition for both of the starting safety spots.
Plus, he's already behind after missing all of OTAs and minicamp due to ankle surgery. Attaching himself to Bradley might end up being the best decision he's made.
Bradley knows what Saleh wants out of his players, and by earning favor with Bradley, Brown will enhance his chances of becoming the starter.