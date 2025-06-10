Kyle Shanahan Lists Players Expected Back for Training Camp
A handful of players on the San Francisco 49ers were held out of OTAs and/or minicamp.
The notable players have been wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) and safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle). These injuries can be concerning for their training camp availability.
However, following Day 1 of minicamp, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on the players he expects to be ready for the start of training camp.
"Ji’Ayir Brown had ankle cleanup surgery, we're expecting him back by training camp, Ricky Pearsall had a hamstring, nothing serious. He is really pretty good now. We're just being safe, so he'll be good by training camp. Alfred Collins his calf, that happened before the Draft. Pretty good now. Being smart with him. He should be good by training camp, Andre Dillard had his ankle scoped. He'll be good by training camp.
"Jauan Jennings calf, nothing serious, training camp. George Odum his knee, just still rehabbing from the season. He should be good for training camp. Yetur Gross-Matos, just some old knee wear and tear. We're just being smart with him. He'll be fine by training camp. Trent Taylor had his back. He went on IR, so he won't. Mykel Williams just a tight hamstring. We're just being smart. Could go this week, but we'll just hold him for training camp. Aiyuk, Mustapha and Curtis still dealing with their ACLs.”
A nice haul of players have been limited or held out of OTAs and/or minicamp by the 49ers, but the vast majority aren't of any concern.
The 49ers want to tread carefully with their guys, and rightfully so. As for the players recovering from ACL injuries, they are no surprise.
It's safe to say the expectation was that Brandon Aiyuk, Malik Mustapha, and Curtis Robinson were not going to be ready by the start of training camp.
Everyone else should be ready and raring to go.