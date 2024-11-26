Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers QB Brock Purdy did Light Throwing on Monday
Kyle Shanahan was asked about 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's injured throwing shoulder on Monday. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: What about QB Brock Purdy? Did he do any throwing today or will he do any and what's the plan for him early this week?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, he did some light throwing today and it went all good. He had, we didn't push it that hard, but did some light throwing, which was a good sign that the pain hadn't come back. And we'll rest it tomorrow and see how he feels as the week goes.”
ME: It was reported over the weekend by FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer that Brock Purdy had a second MRI on his shoulder. Is that true? And if so, why a second one?
SHANAHAN: “Because, yes, it's true. Most guys get, we always get more than one when you get one and it seems alright then you have some pain later in the week, so you get another one to make sure you didn't miss anything. And so, that's what he did, I think, after the Thursday practice.”
ME: What is the nature of his injury?
SHANAHAN: “A shoulder.”
Q: To clarify, the assumption is that Brock would be available to play against Buffalo if he doesn't have pain this week, and if not, then QB Brandon Allen would start?
SHANAHAN: “To clarify guys, with Brock’s shoulder, it's exactly what I've worded to you guys every time. We got the MRI last week, his shoulder was bothering him, we thought it would be alright by Thursday and it hurt worse Thursday than it did earlier in the week. So we rested it throughout the weekend hoping that would help. He threw lighter today to see if that rest helped and the rest did help him. So we'll see again, going through the same things we did last week. We're going to let him rest all the way up to Wednesday. We'll see how it feels on Wednesday, and then we'll take the exact same course throughout the week and hopefully it responds better this week than it did last week with the rest."
MY TAKE: Kyle Shanahan won't say the precise prognosis of Purdy's shoulder, which makes me think it's worse than he's letting on. We'll find out more soon enough.