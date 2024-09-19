All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Says the 49ers Don't Ask Brock Purdy to Do Too Much

Sounds like Shanahan is describing a system quarterback and a game manager.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Kyle Shanahan isn't always careful with his words.

Sometimes he reveals his true feelings about a player when he doesn't have to. He just can't help himself. One of these moments happened Wednesday when Shanahan was asked if Purdy needs to do more now that Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are out.

"We never ask Brock to really do too much," Shanahan said. "We ask him to do the play that's called. If nothing's there, what are your options after that? You scramble, you throw things away. Sometimes you take a sack. Things you always try to do is not turn it over, but nothing really changes when you're missing guys. Game plan can sometimes change, but not what you ask the quarterback to do."

TRANSLATION: We keep things nice and simple for Brock. His job isn't that difficult. We give him lots of easy throws. And so we expect him not to turn the ball over.

Sounds like Shanahan is describing a system quarterback and a game manager.

I'm guessing Shanahan thinks Purdy is a good quarterback but not an elite one, and he only looks elite when he has an All Pro supporting cast and Shanahan's offensive system. Take away a couple weapons and/or Shanahan's system and Purdy would crumble.

It almost sounded like Shanahan was describing Sam Darnold, who clearly is a game manager and a system quarterback for the Vikings. They don't ask him to carry the offense, just as the 49ers don't ask Purdy to carry them.

Grant Cohn

