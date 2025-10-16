All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Sounds Off on 49ers LB Tatum Bethune Replacing Fred Warner

Kyle Shanahan recently spoke highly of Tatum Bethune and explained why he's the best fill-in for Fred Warner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Losing Fred Warner for the year is heartbreaking for the San Francisco 49ers.

It was already bad enough that they were without Nick Bosa, but now Warner? There's no replacing or shrinking the hole left by Warner, but the 49ers are going to try to.

Second-year linebacker Tatum Bethune will get the nod to fill in for Warner. He wasn't too shabby when he had to replace Warner against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan spoke highly of Bethune, explaining why he's the player best suited to be Warner's fill-in as the MIKE linebacker.

Why Tatum Bethune is the next man up with Fred Warner gone

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48)
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) jogs off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

“I think it has to start with how you play linebacker. Can you run? Can you hit? Can you make tackles? Can you cover people? I thought he did that at a very high level in college and he’s done it very well since he’s gotten here. This is why he made our team," Shanahan said.

"We’ve liked him since the beginning. He’s shown that ability. I think it’s been good for him to be behind someone like Fred and see how he does it. Tatum, to me, is so made of the right stuff and he’s so handled this year and a half the right way that he’s definitely more than ready for this opportunity.”

During Wednesday's locker room access for the media, every reporter swarmed to Bethune. The pressure being placed on him is already immense. That is going to be the real worry for him.

He cannot get in his own head with the pressure. It's different than when you have to fill in during a game, which is probably why he played decently against the Buccaneers.

“I thought Tatum did a real good job. He had a couple mistakes which were understandable, kind of what I think I was saying on Monday," said Shanahan. "It was very inspiring watching how Tatum played."

Shanahan does a phenomenal job in backing Bethune and publicly instilling confidence. But the reality is he's going to struggle, and so will the defense.

You have to wonder how long the 49ers will give him before looking elsewhere. Rookie Nick Martin is waiting in the wings, and so is Curtis Robinson.

I'd imagine Bethune gets a few games to prove he's capable of producing and getting players in place. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for him that he never would've gotten before Warner's injury.

Either he's going to show the world he's been a hidden talent. Or, he's going to be just a player trying his best to shrink the hole a bit left by a superstar.

