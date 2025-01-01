Kyle Shanahan Wants to Help 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Break 1,000 Yards
SANTA CLARA -- The final game of the season may mean nothing to the 49ers, but it certainly means something to Jauan Jennings.
Jennings is having the best season of his career. And with one game remaining, he's just 77 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL or in college.
We're talking about a guy who caught just 19 passes last season. What a remarkable year he's having.
On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he's aware of how many yards Jennings needs to crack 1,000.
"Yeah, 77," Shanahan said with a smile. "I'll keep that down. I’m sure Jauan will tell me too. But yeah, you always want to do that stuff for guys, especially in a situation where you can think about it. It's insulting to think about it just to the situation everyone, if you're competing for a playoff spot or something like that, but always. I would love to help that out for guys. You’ve got to be somewhat careful of it. I remember last year watching the Rams trying to get Puka Nacua the record, which I know they wanted to get him in and out. So we were doing everything we could to deny him the ball. I remember he came to the sidelines on like a one-yard gain and I told him, I was like, ‘Yeah, Sean McVay's going to have to play you to the end of this game because we're not giving you your record.' And he just laughed and I laughed at it. We're not playing the next week, so I'd love to help guys do that."
I like Shanahan's answer. Jennings deserves the opportunity to reach a career milestone. He has been one of the 49ers' hardest workers since OTAs. I hope he reaches his goal.