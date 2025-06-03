All 49ers

Mac Jones is Attempting to Resurrect his Career on the 49ers

Sam Darnold is an inspiration to struggling quarterbacks everywhere, especially Mac Jones.

Grant Cohn

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Darnold was the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- he was supposed to be a franchise quarterback. But the Jets are a horrible franchise that didn't do Darnold any favors, so they traded to another terrible franchise, the Panthers, where Darnold's career went to die.

Then he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, which led to a one-year deal and a starting gig with the Vikings, which led to a three-year deal and another starting gig with the Seahawks. And just like that, he's back. Maybe not a franchise quarterback, but certainly a starter.

Which brings us back to Mac Jones. He was the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie but the Patriots imploded as a franchise, so they traded him to the Jaguars who are even worse. And now Jones is on the 49ers trying to take Darnold's path back to the field eventually.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently broke down Jones' chances.

"This will be the best offensive infrastructure Jones has played in since his time at Alabama," writes Barnwell. "The question is whether he ever sees the field. There has been a need for a reliable backup in San Francisco, even after Purdy's ascension. Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, left a 2023 loss to the Ravens with a stinger and missed two games in 2024 with shoulder and elbow injuries.

"Jones probably isn't going to win the job away in those moments from the now-$265 million QB , but don't be surprised if he plays well enough to get a more significant opportunity elsewhere on his next deal in 2026."

Unlike Darnold, Jones signed a two-year deal with the 49ers, so he's in no hurry to leave. He'll have each of the next two years to make a positive impression in relief of Purdy if he gets injured. And he has gotten injured a few times already in his career. And he just got paid a ton of guaranteed money.

Wouldn't it be interesting if Jones could do Purdy's job for a fraction of the price?

I guess we'll find out eventually.

