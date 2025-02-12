Maurice Jones-Drew Ranks 49ers RB Jordan Mason 24th Among NFL RBs
The 49ers probably will lose one of the top running backs in the NFL this offseason.
No, not Christian McCaffrey. I'm talking Jordan Mason.
McCaffrey is under contract through 2027 after signing an extension with the 49ers last year. Mason is an unrestricted free agent who will draw interest from other teams who see him as a potential starter with untapped potential.
Mason is 25 and has carried the ball just 236 times in his career. And yet, former All Pro running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranks Mason as the 24th-best running back of 2024.
"Mason's early success in place of an injured Christian McCaffrey was a pleasant surprise," writes Jones-Drew. "He posted three 100-yard rushing performances over the first four games of the campaign -- and then he suffered his own injury, which limited his playing time in the second half of the season. Even so, Mason proved to be starter material in this league."
Well put. Mason is one the hardest runners in the league. He would immediately upgrade the rushing attack of the Chiefs, the Commanders, the Cowboys, the Bengals, the Raiders, the Dolphins, the Chargers, the Bears, the Steelers and the Vikings, to name a few.
Mason also has upside as a receiver. He's not McCaffrey when it comes to running routes, but he does have good hand-eye coordination which makes him a threat on screen passes.
It will be interesting to see which savvy organization will sign Mason this offseason.