Most important 49ers in 2025: No. 14 is a starting cornerback

Renardo Green was a pleasant surprise for the San Francisco 49ers during his rookie season.

Parker Hurley

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) celebrates after he breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) celebrates after he breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Renardo Green was a pleasant surprise for the San Francisco 49ers during his rookie season. He went from a Florida State defender on an undefeated team to the 49ers starting lineup in one year. Now, in year two, he may be the team's top outside cornerback. That has him ranked No. 14 on our roster ranking. 

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) deflects the football intended for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87)
December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) deflects the football intended for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) in the endzone during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It took Green a few weeks to get going, but by Week 6, he was starting to get a heavy share of the work, and by Week 10, he was locked into the starting lineup for the foreseeable future. This year, the plan is for him to improve. 

The 49ers lost Chavarius Ward, so while Green looked great as the 49ers' No. 2 outside, he may be the top option against outside receivers this year. 

This will come down to what they do with Deommodore Lenoir. Lenoir is likely best in the slot, but the 49ers have Tre Brown on the outside and Upton Stout in the slot competing for the third cornerback spot. If Brown wins, the team will lean on Green because he brings questions. If Stout starts, the 49ers will have Lenoir as the number one outside, and Green will assume the same role as his rookie season. 

Either way, we are looking at a full share of snaps from Green. This is an ascending young player on a rookie salary. He is looking like a key draft hit, so his progress will be valuable to the entire plan moving forward. Green is clearly a top 15 player on the roster.

Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

