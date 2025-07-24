Most important 49ers in 2025: No. 14 is a starting cornerback
Renardo Green was a pleasant surprise for the San Francisco 49ers during his rookie season. He went from a Florida State defender on an undefeated team to the 49ers starting lineup in one year. Now, in year two, he may be the team's top outside cornerback. That has him ranked No. 14 on our roster ranking.
It took Green a few weeks to get going, but by Week 6, he was starting to get a heavy share of the work, and by Week 10, he was locked into the starting lineup for the foreseeable future. This year, the plan is for him to improve.
The 49ers lost Chavarius Ward, so while Green looked great as the 49ers' No. 2 outside, he may be the top option against outside receivers this year.
This will come down to what they do with Deommodore Lenoir. Lenoir is likely best in the slot, but the 49ers have Tre Brown on the outside and Upton Stout in the slot competing for the third cornerback spot. If Brown wins, the team will lean on Green because he brings questions. If Stout starts, the 49ers will have Lenoir as the number one outside, and Green will assume the same role as his rookie season.
Either way, we are looking at a full share of snaps from Green. This is an ascending young player on a rookie salary. He is looking like a key draft hit, so his progress will be valuable to the entire plan moving forward. Green is clearly a top 15 player on the roster.