The Most Pessimistic Outcome for the 49ers in 2025
So many things could go wrong for the 49ers this season.
Their defense could struggle despite the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, as so many rookies are expected to start right away. If Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins in particular aren't big-time players, the 49ers are in trouble.
Next, their special teams could be a big issue again, even though they hired a new special teams coordinator in Brant Boyer. That's because they still have kicker Jake Moody who was a complete head case the first two seasons of his career. Unless he suddenly discovers self confidence, he'll give the 49ers more of the same.
Third, their offense relies on Trent Williams, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey staying healthy and playing at their peak levels. If two of those players fall off this year, the offense will struggle.
Fourth, the offensive line was the worst position group on the team last year, and it got worse this offseason with the losses of Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore. Keep in mind, Brock Purdy got injured twice last season. They can't afford for him to get injured this season.
Finally, head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed old and worn out last year. This job seems to have aged him 20 years since 2017. It's possible he simply is out of fresh ideas, and he no longer has the voice to motivate his team. He might need a fresh start elsewhere, or a year or two off.
In which case, the 49ers probably won't make the playoffs this year. That's the most pessimistic outcome.